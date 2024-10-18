RPD: Driver faces charges after backing into front porch on Cady Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A driver had only minor injuries after backing out of a driveway and crashing into the front porch of another home.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday on Cady Street, near Reynolds Street. Rochester City Police said a woman backing out of a driveway accidentally accelerated across the street, back up another driveway on the same side of the road, and crashed into a front porch, coming to a rest. The driver, who cooperated with police, had minor injuries to the upper body and refused and medical treatment. She was tested for DWI and charged; specific charges are being determined.

Police said an 11-year-old girl was in the home at the time; she was not hurt. The vehicle was towed from the scene, and the Rochester Fire Department is investigating the structural integrity of the home.