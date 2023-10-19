RPD: Driver faces violations after crash with child in car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a driver is facing several violations after crashing with a 5-year-old in the car.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday on Joseph Avenue near Avenue D.

Officers say a car with four people inside, including the 5-year-old, hit a parked car and spun out. All the people in that car were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital as a precaution.

Police say the child was not in a car seat. the car was not registered, and the driver was unlicensed and speeding.