RPD: Driver flees scene of rollover crash on Liberty Pole Way

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for the driver involved in a rollover crash at the intersection of Liberty Pole Way and Andrews Street on Monday night.

The crash in downtown happened just before 10:30 p.m. Officers say a Jeep struck a median, rolled over, and the driver left the scene.

No other vehicles were involved. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.