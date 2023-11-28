RPD: Driver flees scene of rollover crash on Liberty Pole Way
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for the driver involved in a rollover crash at the intersection of Liberty Pole Way and Andrews Street on Monday night.
The crash in downtown happened just before 10:30 p.m. Officers say a Jeep struck a median, rolled over, and the driver left the scene.
No other vehicles were involved. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.