Driver runs from scene after crashing to building on Dewey Avenue, police say

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking for a driver who they say crashed into a building and fled the scene on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded around 5:20 a.m. and found a gray Mazda SUV that crashed into the side of a building on Dewey Avenue near Lexington Avenue. RPD learned that the driver ran from the area.

Rochester firefighters determined that the building had no structural damage and none of the residents inside the building were injured.

RPD investigators determined that the same SUV sideswiped another vehicle and a light pole just before crashing into the building. RPD says the driver is a woman and they’re still working to get more details.