RPD: Driver runs from scene after striking school bus around Culver Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a driver ran away after striking a school bus that was carrying students around Culver Road and Garson Avenue on Monday. No one on the bus was injured.

Officers responded to the crash around 7:20 a.m. RPD says the Hyundai rolled over hitting the school bus and a teenager exited the Hyundai with a bleeding face. He ran from the scene before officers arrived.

RPD is looking for the driver and is asking anyone with information to call 911.