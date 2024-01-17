RPD: Expect some ‘traffic changes” at Kodak Center shows

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – In just a few days, the Kodak Center will host its first concert since a driver intentionally drove his SUV into a crowd leaving a show on New Year’s Day.

Two passengers in an Uber were killed along with a pedestrian. Several others were injured.

If you plan on going to the Stayin’ Alive Bee Gees concert, or any other show in the foreseeable future, you can expect to see some changes outside the venue.

That’s according to Rochester Police Captain Greg Bello, who said residents can anticipate some traffic changes for shows. He said while the Kodak Center is privately-owned, the department does have a relationship with the owners. Like any other large venue in the city, the special events team often helps out with traffic patrol.

Bello said the department evaluated their response that night.

“First responders saved lives that night, we’re blessed to have those partners, officers were running into danger. An officer was right in that crosswalk when the car came through,” said Bello.

The events of New Year’s Day sparked a lot of collective grief and fear. Police still don’t know what motivated 35-year-old Michael Avery to load up a rented SUV, with full gas cans and target people leaving the moe. concert.

People may even be fearful to go back to the center, or out to any event.

Bello said you can take comfort in the basics; be aware of your surroundings, and if you see something suspicious, say something.

“Anytime you’re crossing six lanes of traffic, hundreds of people crossing that street, there is a potential danger that goes along with it, that’s why our officers are there to facilitate and assist people across traffic,” said Bello. “You’re probably going to see a reduction in some of those lanes at peak hours, to help slow traffic, and get people back to their car safely and out of the venue safely.”’

Bello would not comment on any other specifics of the traffic changes.

News10NBC has reached out few times to the Kodak Center for a comment on safety, but have not heard back.

There’s still dozens of seats open for the Saturday Stayin’ Alive show.

Meanwhile, RPD’s Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the New Year’s Day tragedy.