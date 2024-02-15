RPD: Father charged with endangering welfare of his child and fight with woman

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a father is charged with obstructing the breathing of the mother of his child and endangering the welfare of his child on Wednesday night.

RPD says the two-week-old girl may have been outside with the father and was taken to the hospital with possible cold exposure. The child is in stable condition.

RPD says the domestic incident happened at a home on Farleigh Avenue near Otis Street. Officers responded around 7:45 p.m. They say the father, 23, attacked the 28-year-old mother in front of his daughter.

According to RPD, the father fled the home with the child before officers arrived. Officers say they found the father and child in an apartment on Green Knolls Drive and took the father into custody.