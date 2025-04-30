RPD: Four people in custody after drug bust in Monroe County

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say four people are facing drug charges as a result of an investigation into the activities of a drug trafficking organization in Monroe County.

Police said the RPD SWAT Team, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, GRANET and the RPD Tactical Unit worked together to execute six warrants at six locations in the City of Rochester.

As a result of the search warrants, police say they recovered about 5.1 kg of cocaine, 10g of fentanyl, $173,000 and other things related to a drug trafficking organization.

Here are the following people who were charged and the charges they are facing:

Christopher Major, 42

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree and two counts in the third-degree.

Five counts of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia in the second-degree.

Stephanie Carter, 36

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree.

Three counts of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia in the second-degree.

Kari Fisher, 33

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third-degree.

Criminal possession of drug paraphernalia in the second-degree.

Chaz Davis, 42

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third-degree.

Criminal possession of drug paraphernalia in the second-degree.

Major and Carter are being held without bail at the Monroe County Jail. Fisher and Davis were released on arraignment with non-monetary conditions.