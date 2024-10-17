RPD: Gun found inside car taken without permission, charges are pending

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police have detained four people after officers say they found a loaded gun inside a car taken without the owner’s permission.

Criminal charges are pending. It all started when officers got reports of a car being taken from Sherman Street on the city’s northwest side on Wednesday night just before midnight. Officers spotted the car near the intersection of Lyell Avenue as it pulled into a driveway.

RPD says the people left the car and went into a nearby home. That’s when officers say they found the handgun. News10NBC’s photojournalist saw multiple RPD cars at the scene. RPD is still investigating.