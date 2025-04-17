RPD: Gunpoint robbery at Family Dollar leads to police chase; 4 people in custody

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police went to Family Dollar on Lyell Avenue for a gunpoint robbery at 4:34 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say when officers got there, the suspects had already left. The suspect’s vehicle was seen in the area of Jefferson Avenue and West Main Street. When police tried to pull the car over, the suspect drove away, triggering a police pursuit.

The suspect’s vehicle was northbound on South Avenue going toward Rockingham Street when it tried to pass another motorist who was also northbound on South Avenue. The suspect’s vehicle sideswiped the other motorist, a 46-year-old man from the city, causing the suspect’s vehicle to hit the curb, disabling the passenger side tires.

The suspect vehicle then turned eastbound onto Rockingham Street and continued until it could no longer drive on South Goodman Street at Rockingham Street.

After all four people in the car tried to run away, they were taken into custody. The suspects are a 31-year-old woman and three men, 38, 48, and 52, all from the city.

There were no injuries.

This is still an ongoing investigation, and charges will be determined.