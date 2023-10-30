RPD honors graduates from its workforce development program

RPD Workforce Development

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police honored 12 graduates from the department’s workforce development program. The program is aimed at increasing recruitment among anyone focused on a career in law enforcement.

It’s unique in the sense that the program teams up trainees with mentors within the department, who are adults ages 19 through 34, for an entire year. Throughout the process these students receive help with the written and physical exams needed to prepare them to pass tests at the police academy.

At Sunday’s ceremony, 10 of the 12 students who graduated, will go on to the Rochester Police Academy and two others will join the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office training program. At the ceremony, program trainee Mauricio spoke about the significance of this recruitment tool.

“It’s a privilege for me here. Not everybody dedicates the time to be here every Sunday. So for everyone who’s here, I want to say, to develop some discipline, that’s really going to help you. And, be consistent and dedicate time.”

Officers said the program is committed to training and hiring trained, professional, dedicated police officers and making sure they’re ready for the police academy. This was certainly on display with these graduates.