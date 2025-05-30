RPD: House on Birr Street hit by gunfire Thursday night

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say a home in the area of Birr Street and Pierpont Street was shot up Thursday night while eight people, two of which were children, were in the home.

Police say at around 9:20 p.m. Thursday, they responded to the area for a ShotSpotter activation. They say when officers arrived to the scene, they found evidence of shots fired.

There were no injuries to anyone in the home or to anyone outside, according to police.

No suspects are in custody and police are asking anyone with information to call 911.