RPD: Intoxicated driver hits car of off-duty officer on 490

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 43-year-old is charged with driving while intoxicated after Rochester Police say he hit the car of an off-duty officer, then refused to cooperate with him.

It happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday while the officer was stopped on the 490 exit ramp to Culver Road. RPD says officer was exchanging information with the driver, but when the officer called 911, the driver stopped complying.

Eventually, New York State Police arrived and charged the man from LeRoy. Medical crews checked both the man and the officer and neither were injured.