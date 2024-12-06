RPD: Intoxicated man found with child in car at Wendy’s drive-thru

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is charged with a Leandra’s Law DWI after Rochester Police say they found him passed out in his car with a child inside at the Wendy’s drive-thru on East Main Street.

RPD says the man in his 30s was intoxicated and also had a woman in his car. Officers responded on Friday around 12:15 a.m. after getting a report of an unconscious man.

He’s charged with Leandra’s Law DWI, a felony, because the child was under the age of 16.