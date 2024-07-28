RPD investigates after human remains found in woods near Maplewood Park

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police are investigating human remains found in the woods near Maplewood Park just after 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say they are treating this as an “unattended death” which is when someone dies and isn’t found for a length of time.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office is trying to identify who the person is. So far there are no details on who the remains belong to or the circumstances of their death.

