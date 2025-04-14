RPD investigates after shots fired around Fulton Avenue

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after gunfire broke out around Fulton Avenue and Lorimer Street on the city’s northwest side.

Officers were in the area when they heard the sound of gunfire just before midnight on Sunday. Police determined that no one was hit and don’t believe there is any threat to public safety.

News10NBC’s photojournalist saw officers close multiple streets for the investigation but they have since reopened. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.