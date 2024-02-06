RPD investigates after shots fired at person on city’s north side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after shots were fired in the direction of at least one person on the city’s north side on Tuesday morning. No one was struck by the gunfire.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired on Bardin Street around 3:30 a.m. During the investigation, officers shut down several streets including Ridgeway Avenue but they have since reopened. RPD is asking anyone with information to call 911.