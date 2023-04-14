RPD investigates after stabbings leave two people hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say two people are hospitalized after being stabbed on Thursday night. Police don’t believe the two stabbings are related.

Officers responded to the first stabbing around 11:20 p.m. at Champlain Street off Jefferson Ave. An ambulance rushed the victim, a man in his 60s, to Strong Hospital to treat an upper body stab wound. He is expected to survive.

About ten minutes later, RPD officers learned about a man who was taken to Strong Hospital in a private car with an upper-body stab wound. The man in his 20s is also expected to survive after treatment. Officers say they still don’t know where the stabbing occurred.

There are no suspects in custody for either stabbing. Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.