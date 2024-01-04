RPD investigates apparent gunpoint robbery outside Jeremiah’s Tavern

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating an apparent gunpoint robbery outside Jeremiah’s Tavern on Monroe Avenue Wednesday night.

Officers responded just before 10 p.m. and spoke to two robbery victims in their 40s. The victims said they were walking to their car when multiple people approached them, demanded property, and displayed what appeared to be a gun.

One of the victims said he was pistol-whipped before the suspects fled in what he described as a white SUV, getting away with the victims’ property. Neither victim needed medical care. No suspects are in custody and RPD is still investigating.

About half an hour later, officers also responded to gunfire on Monroe Avenue near Wilmer Street. RPD says the gunfire didn’t hit anyone or anything and it’s not related to the gunpoint robbery. RPD is asking anyone with information about either incident to call 911.