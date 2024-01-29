RPD investigates break-in at Family Dollar on North Goodman Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a break-in at the Family Dollar on North Goodman Street on Monday morning.

Officers arrived just before 2:15 a.m. after a 911 call about several people breaking into the building. Officers found broken glass at the front of the store and say the suspects ran away before police arrived.

RPD is working with the store owner to determine if anything was stolen. They’re also follow up on several leads to search for the suspects and are asking anyone with information to call 911.