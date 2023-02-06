RPD investigates hit-and-run on Jefferson Ave that left a man hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a hit-and-run on Sunday night in the southwest side of the city.

Officers say a man in his 30s was walking on Jefferson Avenue when he was has hit by a car that fled the scene. RPD responded around 11:15 p.m. and the man was taken to Strong Hospital. He is expected to recover.

Police are searching for the car involved in the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.