RPD investigates string of gunpoint robberies on Tuesday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say they’re investigating three gunpoint robberies across the city’s east side on Tuesday night.

The first robbery happened on Monroe Avenue near Belmont Street around 10:20 p.m. Then, another robbery happened 10 minutes later on Arbordale Avenue near Dorchester Road and another happened just before 11 p.m. at Gaslight Lane off Blossom Road.

RPD says all three robberies happened outside and involved someone with a gun demanding personal items. According to investigators, each of the robberies were a separate crime. However, because of the close proximity and time frame, investigators are looking into where the same person committed the robberies.

No suspects are in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 911.