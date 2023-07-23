RPD investigating a shooting on Lyell Ave. and another on Sherman St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police are investigating two shootings. The first on Lyell Avenue at the corner of Whitney Street, and another on Sherman Street.

Captain Ryan Tauriello said that just after 4:20 Sunday afternoon police responded to the area after reports of a man shot. When they arrived, they found a man in his 30’s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds considered not to be life-threatening. Police later located a second victim on Sherman Street. Police said the second victim’s injuries are non-life threatening at this time.

Police said they are still searching for the suspect involved in these shootings, which certainly seems to be happening more frequently over the past 48 hours.

News10NBC will continue to follow this developing story and bring you the latest tonight at 11 p.m.