RPD investigating a shooting on St. Paul Blvd

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting at the corner of St. Paul Blvd. and Avenue C.

Officers say they arrived after reports of multiple shots fired. Officers found a 30-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say shortly after, two more victims — a 29-year-old male and a 30-year-old male — were brought to local hospitals. Both of the victims were brought in by private vehicles and both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

This investigation in ongoing, but witnesses reported that some type of disturbance or argument precipitated the event and that multiple suspects exchanged gunfire.

Police say a nearby resident also reported that their house was struck by an errant round.