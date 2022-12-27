RPD investigating several stolen car incidents and the possibility of them being linked

UPDATE: RPD confirms that they’re investigating several stolen car incidents and the possibility of them being linked.

This morning, Officers responded to A-1 Auto Repair on North Goodman Street for the report of a burglary and vehicles stolen. The investigation found that at some time overnight, at least one suspect stole six vehicles after breaking into the location and obtaining the keys from inside. The vehicles have not been recovered yet.

Tuesday morning officers responded to Redline Transmission on Atlantic Avenue for the report of a burglary and vehicles stolen. It was reported that during the overnight hours, at least one suspect broke into the location and stole keys to vehicles in the lot. Three vehicles were stolen and two of them have since been recovered; one was found abandoned, and one was involved in a crash on Roth Street.

On Tuesday morning officers responded to the 1500 block of East Main Street after a report of a man sitting in his car when he was approached by at least one suspect. The suspect(s) allegedly forcibly pulled the male out of his vehicle and then drove away with it, hitting him in the process. The victim was treated at Strong Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to Roth Street for the report of a car accident with people running from the scene. The investigation found that one of the stolen cars was from Atlantic Avenue, and collided with the stolen vehicle from the 1500 block of East Main Street. Officers recovered both vehicles and the suspects remain at large.

Currently the RPD Patrol Section Investigations is leading the investigation into these thefts and their potential association with each other. Efforts are ongoing to recover the additional vehicles and identify the suspects. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Police Department is investigating after more than 10 cars were stolen overnight from various locations. One driver was carjacked, and two stolen cars were recovered on Roth Street after a crash.

