RPD investigates at least three cases of gunfire around the same time; Gun recovered

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after shots rang out in at least three locations on the city’s northeast side on Friday, all around the same time. RPD says they recovered a gun from a car near one of those locations.

Officers responded to gunfire on Clairmount Street near Rosemary Drive around 2:30 a.m. and found that a building was hit. Around the same time, officers responded to gunfire on Webster Avenue near Rosewood Terrace. They didn’t see anything that was hit but officers did spot a car leaving the area.

RPD pulled the car over on Keller Street near North Goodman Street, half a mile away, and say they found a handgun. Three people are now in custody and charges are pending.

Five minutes after responding to Webster Avenue, officers responded to gunfire at Hudson Avenue and Upper Falls Boulevard but didn’t see anything that was hit.

Officers didn’t find any victims in any of these cases of gunfire. RPD learned about all of these through ShotSpotter alerts.