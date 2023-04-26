RPD investigating double shooting on Chili Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a double shooting that took place on Chili Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at 2 p.m. on Chili Avenue near Post Avenue, near Rochester Prep Middle School.

Police say a man in his 30s was shot in the upper body and taken to Strong with life-threatening injuries. An 18-year-old woman was also shot in the upper body. She is in stable condition.

“Any time we have shootings, especially broad daylight, two people shot, two young people shot, it’s certainly a frustration both to the department and to our community,” says Lt. Greg Bello with RPD. “And that’s why we continue to work towards solving these.”

