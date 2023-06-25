RPD investigating Friday night assault on Resolute Circle

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Friday at 10:26 p.m., the Rochester Police Department responded to 70 Resolute Circle for the report of an assault. RPD found a 37-year-old man from the city with a cut to his upper body. Shortly after, officers went to another home on Resolute Circle where a 48-year-old man from the city was found with cuts to his upper body. Both men were taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.