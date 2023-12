ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to a call and found a man in his late twenties slumped over in a car at Avenue D and Bauman St. at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The unresponsive man was found in a car in the road. He was shot at least once in the torso. First aid was attempted, but the victim died shortly after.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.