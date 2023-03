ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 12:30 Sunday morning in the areas of Scio and Weld streets.

RPD got a call for a walk-in shooting victim at Strong Hospital. The victim, a 33-year-old female was shot at least once. Her injuries are considered non-life threatening.

It’s not clear what led up to the incident, but anyone with information on this is asked to call police.