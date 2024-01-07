RPD investigating stabbing on Holland Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital after police say a domestic dispute led to a stabbing.

Police say they responded around 8:30 a.m. Sunday and found a 40-year-old Rochester man with a laceration to his upper body. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital.

Police are still investigating and trying to find out what led up to the stabbing.

Everyone involved in the domestic dispute remained at the scene and there is no danger to the public.