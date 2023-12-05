RPD investigating three shooting in the same hour Tuesday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating three shootings all within the same hour.

Around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday officers responded to Rosewood Terrace, off Webster Avenue where they found evidence of shots fired.

About 25 minutes later, officers came back to the same spot after more shots were heard. Two minutes after that, more shots were fired on Parsells Avenue — just three blocks away.

Thankfully, in each case, nothing was hit and no one was hurt.