RPD is investigating death of 5-month-old baby at home on Cummings Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are trying to learn what caused the death of a 5-month-old baby on Monday night.

RPD announced around 11 p.m. that they were investigating the death of a baby at a home on Cummings Street. News10NBC’s photojournalist saw multiple officers at the scene.

Officers say the process will be extensive and require patience. News10NBC is working to get more information and this is a developing story.