RPD is still searching for girl, 16, who went missing in August

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are still looking for a 16-year-old girl who went missing last month.

Jakarah Lopez-Moore was last seen on Friday, Aug. 25 leaving her house on Weld Street. Police believe she may be in danger.

Jakarah is 5 foot 2, about 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket with writing on the back. Police are asking anyone with information that can help to find Jakarah to call 911 or email: RPDTipline@CityofRochester.gov