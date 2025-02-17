RPD: Loaded drum-style magazine and two guns recovered during traffic stop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two teens are facing charges after Rochester Police say they found two guns and a drum-style magazine loaded with over 50 rounds after a traffic stop.

Officers pulled over a car on Appleton Street off Chili Avenue last Wednesday morning for traffic violations. According to RPD, the officers found a 16-year-old passenger with a handgun loaded with nearly 20 rounds and an 18-year-old passenger with a satchel containing the handgun with the drum.

Both are charged with criminal possession of a weapon. The 16-year-old was also charged with false personation and was taken to the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center. The 18-year-old, Damani Lodato, was arraigned in Rochester City Court and released without bail.

RPD says the driver, an 18-year-old on bail for a recent gun arrest, was also cited for violations of the Vehicle and Traffic Law. Three other youths were released without charges.