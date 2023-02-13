RPD: Loaded gun found in student’s bag at Monroe High School

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a loaded gun was found in the bag of a 17-year-old student at Monroe High School on Alexander Street on Monday morning.

Officers responded to the school just before 9 a.m. after getting a 911 call that a student brought a gun. According to RPD, the school’s security found a Taurus 9mm handgun loaded with 12 rounds during an entry screening.

The gun and the male student were safely secured before officers arrived. The student is being detained and police are investigating. This is a developing story and we’ll provide updates as soon as they’re available.