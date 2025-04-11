RPD: Loaded rifle and cannabis found inside apartment after report of gunfire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a report of shots fired inside an apartment led them to recover a loaded AR15 rifle and 34 pounds of cannabis.

News10NBC saw multiple police cruisers respond to the apartment building on Monroe Avenue near Dartmouth Street around 6 a.m. on Thursday. The officers learned that no one was hit by the gunfire.

RPD says that, after searching the apartment on a warrant, they found the rifle, the cannabis, over $50,000 in cash, and two magazines. Officers identified the apartment resident as Todd Romig, 27, and arrested him. He’s charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of cannabis and was taken to the Monroe County Jail.

Roming is due to be arraigned in Rochester City Court on Friday.