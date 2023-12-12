RPD looking for information on Lexington Avenue stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a stabbing Monday evening on Lexington Avenue, in which a man received serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Police say they responded to the 200 block of the street for the report of a stabbing and found a 21-year-old man suffering from at least one stab wound to the upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

There was nobody in custody as of Monday evening, and police ask anyone with information to call 911.