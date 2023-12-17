RPD looking for man missing for 3 days

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police are searching for a missing man. His name is Kejhon Raby. He was last known to be in the South and Highland avenues area and has been missing for three days. He was wearing a gray hoody with a picture of his dad on it and off-white thermals.

Police say they do not believe he is in any danger.

News10NBC has reached out to police for more information and will update this story as we learn more.

If you have any information, call 911.