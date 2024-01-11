RPD looking for missing 13-year-old girl

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing to the Rochester Police Department. Police ask anyone with information to contact the department.

Alexys Montalvo was last seen overnight Wednesday at her home on Avenue D. According to her grandmother, she is around 5 – 5’2″ tall and around 120 pounds, and is Hispanic. She was wearing red checkered pants, a black hoodie and black shows, and was carrying a white tote bag with the lettering “Tote Bag.”