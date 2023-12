ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Aliyah Gonzalez-Cruz was reported missing Tuesday night. She walked away from a location on Dewey and Glenwood avenues with friends and did not return.

She is a 13-year-old Hispanic girl, 5’5″, 150lbs, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.