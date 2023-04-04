RPD looking for suspect who shot Rochester man on Brown Street Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Police Department went to the 600 block of Brown Street for the report of shots fired on Tuesday afternoon, where they found a 31-year-old Rochester man with a gunshot wound to the lower body. The man was taken to Strong Hospital, where he was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

There are no suspects in custody, and the police investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.