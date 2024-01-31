RPD looking to hire nearly 100 new officers

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is looking to hire nearly 100 new police officers to keep up with the needs and demands of the community it serves.

New York State has allowed for a special Civil Service exam to be given in March because of the staffing shortage but if you’re interested, you have to sign up for that test in the next 10 days.

Rochester Police recruiters aren’t just going to career fairs, they’re spending time at community and refugee centers, sporting events, and often just walking the streets interacting with people they’re hoping might someday want to become a cop.

“We get a lot of different cultures that make up Rochester. We’re a melting pot and a lot of those folks are going to be first-generation police officers but navigating through the process is a little tricky,” Sgt. Justin Collins explains.

That’s why the department has changed its approach by inviting those who are interested, to join a workforce development program.

“To teach them to prepare whether it’s for the written exam, the physical agility, the interview, the background… There’s so many different steps and we want to keep them informed and engaged,” Sgt. Collins says.

In some cases, men and women are offered civilian jobs within the department or internships while they work their way through what is normally about a year-long process of becoming a police officer.

“The first three Nepalese police officers in our organization have come through. The first officer from Honduras, the first officer from the Congo… So we’ve had some incredible “firsts” lately. The firsts of may we’re hoping,” says Sgt. Collins.

Since the death of Daniel Prude and the civil unrest across the City of Rochester that followed in 2020, RPD has put an emphasis on making the force more reflective of the people it serves.

“I think around 65% of the most recent class of new officers we had was from diverse groups, which is fantastic so, while we’re not where we want to be, we’re trending in the right direction,” Sgt. Collins says.

There’s no question that all police officers are under greater scrutiny than they have been in the past, and that’s something that comes up in conversations among people considering the career.

“Being under a microscope and having our actions judged just comes with the territory,” Sgt. Collins says.

That’s why they have to choose the next batch of officers wisely.

“We don’t want to just fill positions with anyone. We want to fill that with honest, mature, consistent, emotionally intelligent people,” explains Sgt. Collins.

To become a Rochester Police Officer you have to meet the following requirements:

United States Citizen

High School Diploma or GED

Must be at least 19 years-of-age and not have reached your 35th birthday on or before the date of the written test

Valid Driver License

No Felony Convictions

Good Moral Character and Physical Condition

Residency is not an application requirement but you must reside in Monroe County or any of the surrounding counties of Genesee, Livingston, Ontario, Orleans, or Wayne upon appointment

Rochester Police officers get the following benefits:

$102,651 salary after 44 months (including training time)

14 Paid Holidays

Shift Differential, Roll Call and Overtime Pay

Educational Incentives and Tuition Reimbursement

Salary Increase for Education: 6% Master’s Degree; 4% for a Bachelor’s Degree; 2% for an Associate’s Degree; 2% Military

$750 Annual Clothing / Uniform Allowance

Medical, Dental and Vision Benefits

20-Year Pension Plan

The next civil service exam is scheduled for March 2, but the application deadline is February 9. For more information, click here.