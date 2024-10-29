RPD looks for driver who rode recklessly around schools and led officers on chase

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for the driver of a Kia who rode recklessly around School No. 19 and led officers on a chase on Tuesday morning.

The chase ended when the Kia crashed into a tree stump at Arnett Boulevard and Genesee Street and the driver ran. RPD says it speculates, but hasn’t yet confirmed, that the car was stolen.

“If I had to speculate, I would speculate that it’s a stolen car because that’s the common theme down here, especially if you see a Kia or Hyundai driving recklessly,” RPD Captain Greg Bello said.

RPD responded around 8 a.m. for the report of the Kia driving recklessly around Barlett Street and people waving a possible gun out the window. When the car didn’t pull over, that led to the chase.

After the suspect ran, officers surrounded a house on Barlett Street but didn’t find the suspect there. RPD says they haven’t found the suspect yet but are working through evidence found inside the abandoned car. No one was injured and the driver was the only person inside the car.

RPD says they didn’t find any guns in the car. Bello said officers were at School No. 19 at the time.