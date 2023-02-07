RPD looks for suspect after man struck in head with gun and robbed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say they’re looking for a suspect after a man was struck in the head with a gun during a robbery on Monday night.

Police say the robbery happened at Orange Street off Orchard Street around 11 p.m. When the victim in his 40s was hit in the head, the gun discharged but no one was shot.

RPD said the victim had property stolen from him. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital and he is expected to recover. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call 911.