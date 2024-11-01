RPD make gun, drug arrests Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police made criminal possession of a weapon arrests in two separate incidents Thursday, one of which also involved drugs.

— At about 4:30 p.m., officers saw a 16-year-old boy — who they knew had a juvenile-delinquency warrant from Family Court — on Lyell Avenue, with a firearm in his waistband. Officers tried to stop him, and he ran into the store, discarding a loaded Arminus .32 caliber revolver, police said. Police took him into custody, finding suspected cocaine and fentanyl on him. He was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance — plus his JD warrant relating to a May 2024 arrest, also on third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Monroe County Children’s Center.

— Just after 10 p.m., officers stopped a 2017 Honda on Joseph’s Avenue for traffic violations. The driver, Shaiasia Williams, 31, opened the glove box, and officers saw a handgun in it, police said. Williams and passenger James Williams, 34, were taken into custody. Neither is legally able to have a firearm in New York due to previous convictions. Both were charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.