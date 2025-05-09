RPD makes arrest after man found shot to death inside truck that crashed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police have made an arrest after a man was found shot to death inside a pick-up truck that crashed.

Markus Graham, 23, is charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Police say he killed Jesse Jamison, 47, in late January. Jamison crashed into a parked car on Coulton Place off South Plymouth Avenue.

Police say Graham and Jamison knew each other. RPD has been investigating the murder for three months and arrested Graham on Thursday afternoon on Ames Street. Officers say Graham had a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest.