RPD: Man accused of domestic violence arrested for carrying a ghost gun

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man accused of domestic violence was arrested after Rochester Police say authorities found him with a “ghost gun”, a self-assembled firearm.

According to RPD, officers responded to Rochester General Hospital on Feb. 2 to speak with a domestic violence victim with multiple injuries to the face. The victim said 18-year-old Ziamyre Crosby hit the victim in the face with his fists and with a gun.

RPD said Crosby was arrested four days later after members of the U.S. Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Task Force found him with a 9mm ghost gun. U.S. Marshalls found Crosby in his car on Holland Street and found the gun in his sweatshirt pocket.

Crosby was taken to the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned in Rochester City Court on Tuesday.

Ghost guns, which often don’t have a serial number, have flooded the streets of Rochester, reported a News10NBC investigation. New York State law prohibits the possession of gun assembly kits, used to create ghost guns, unless by a licensed gunsmith.

In April 2022, the Biden Administration announced federal regulations requiring gun assembly kit manufacturers to include serial numbers for the parts and for the buyers to go through background checks before purchasing.