RPD: Man, accused of firing at person, found with fully automatic gun

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is accused of firing a gun at someone, missing, and hitting a house on the northwest side of the city on Wednesday morning. Rochester Police say the man had a gun that was illegally modified to become fully automatic.

Chase Ivery-Beckford, 20, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, attempted assault, and reckless endangerment. Officers say he was involved in an argument outside a home on Lexington Avenue on Finch Street.

According to RPD, during that argument, he fired at least one bullet at someone he knew just after midnight. The bullet missed the person and went into a nearby house with two adults inside.

RPD said Ivery-Beckford ran into a house on Lexington Avenue and later surrendered to officers. After searching the house with a warrant, officers found a modified fully-automatic handgun loaded with 17 rounds. In November, News10NBC investigated how criminals turn regular guns into machine guns using small devices.

No one was injured. Ivery-Beckford was taken to Monroe County Jail.