RPD: Man arrested after threatening and assaulting person with a handgun

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police have arrested a 29-year-old man who they say assaulted and threatened someone with a handgun Tuesday.

Police say at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, they responded to Dewey Avenue for a report of a fight. They also say after a preliminary investigation, they found out Michael Torres, who lives in one of the apartments, assaulted and threatened atleast one other person with a handgun.

Torres was taken into custody, and a search warrant was executed at his apartment, where police say they found two loaded caliber handguns.

He was then transported to Monroe County Jail and has been charged with the following:

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degrees.

One count of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth-degree.

Menacing in the second degree.

Assault in the third-degree.